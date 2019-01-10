2 TBSP Olive Oil
1 Large Onion, small dice
2 carrots, peeled and small dice
3 celery stalks, small dice
2 cups French green lentils
½ cup white wine
1 butternut squash, cut base off, peel thin section and small dice
3 cups vegetable broth
½ pound thick cut bacon, cooked and chopped
1 TBSP chopped Italian parsley
1 tsp thyme, picked and copped
1 can diced tomato
Procedure
1. Heat olive oil in a large pot or dutch oven over medium heat. Add onions, carrots, celery and butternut squash. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes until the vegetables are beginning to soften and onions are translucent.
2. Add the wine and scrape any brown bits off the bottom of the pan. Cook for 2-3 minutes or until wine has reduced by about half.
3. Add lentils, broth, parsley, and thyme and increase heat to high. Bring to a boil and then reduce to medium-low to simmer for 30 minutes or until lentils are tender, stirring occasionally. Add more water during the cooking process as needed to keep the lentils just barely covered with liquid.
4. Add chopped bacon and stir in butter.
Serve with skin on salmon (grilled, pan roasted, or poached)
