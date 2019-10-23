Bunnies dumped on side of road rescued by neighbors

Click here for updates on this story
GLOUCESTER, Va. (WTKR) -- The intersection of Glass Road and Bray's Point in Gloucester is where nearly two dozen bunnies were dumped over the weekend.
According to the Gloucester County Sheriff's Department, they were called to the intersection on October 20 after a neighbor reported finding a large number of white bunnies on the loose near the road.
Neighbors and deputies ran around in the dark with nets, trying to catch as many as they could.
In total, 18 were caught and are now being cared for by a family in Mathews. Unfortunately, some of bunnies that were dumped have died. Those caring for the bunnies say they were hit by cars because drivers didn't see them in the dark.
Animal Control and the sheriff’s department are investigating the crime. They say since the animals were pets, the offense is considered animal cruelty.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.