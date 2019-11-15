NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Nashville Fire was called to a building under construction on 28th Avenue North and Poston Avenue, two blocks from Centennial Park in Nashville.
Nashville Fire reports that they were able to arrive at the building rapidly, and had quick control over the fire. They're reporting no injuries.
The building under construction, a 7-story Fairfield Inn and Suites, is scheduled to have 155 rooms, along with 4 levels of underground parking.
The project cost is approximately $35 million.
News 4 has crews on the scene and will have additional information as it becomes available.
