There's a new museum opening in Nashville in a matter of months and one woman is working tirelessly to fill it!
Dr. Dina Bennett sat down at the piano with Lauren Lowrey to share her heart, her motivation and her role in what she calls her "dream job!"
See what it takes to build the collection for the new National Museum of African American Music, today on News4 at 4.
