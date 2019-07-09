NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you love to read, you may be upset about the recent budget that was passed by Metro Council.
The budget for books for the Nashville Public Library has nearly been cut in half.
A Metro Councilman said the cuts could set Nashville back six years when it comes to the library’s ability to buy new books.
“Right now we’re at the point where I’m asking folks to join in and donate to the Public Library Foundation,” said District 17 Councilman Colby Sledge. “My campaign held a fundraiser a few weeks ago and we donated to the foundation. Right now it’s up to Nashvillians because, quite frankly, our government didn’t do its job.”
If you’d like to help, you can donate to the Nashville Public Library Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.