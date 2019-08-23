The Best Bull Riders around the world are in Nashville this weekend to hold on tight to that bucking bull.
They'll perform at Bridgestone Saturday and Sunday.
This morning we got a 13-hundred pound peek at what's coming.
News 4's Terry Bulger was there.
( Terry)
" So you don't see this everyday on Lower Broadway a 14-hundred bull about to be released to from that trailer and it's all up to Justin to make sure everything goes ok.
Justin's job now is get out of the way.
That's the best advice for anyone in the Bull Business.
His friendly name is Lab Rat.
Courageous or Crazy Bull riders will try to hold on for dear life, or 8 seconds, whichever comes first...all weekend at Bridgestone.
Sign up for this sport, you better have a doctor on speed-dial.
Former rider Juzstin Cornwell knows that.
" Breaking shoulders, broke my neck had my leg rebuilt and I never competed at this level, this is the top of the top here at the PBR.
Pro Bull Riding attracts crowds hoping for the best, but prepared for the worst.
That's 17 year Pro Hockey Player Hal Gill, 6 foot 7 considered a Beast on the Ice. He picked the right sport
" I prefer to deal with people on skates that are relatively my size, and I wouldn't go anywhere near this guy, he's a beast."
He's an athlete, so are the riders, and so are the bulls.
" First they're huge animals and they're shredded these bulls are athletes, show off their muscles every time they jump."
They're laying the dirt down inside the arena, to make a bull rider's landing softer.
No standing necessary, in this sport it's the last one still sitting that wins.
Terry Bulger News 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.