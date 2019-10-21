" Who knew soap could be fun, the next time you wanna rub a dub in the tub, go see the Bubblery..."
You'll find it downtown in Nashville's Arcade, the Bubblery lives up to its name when this happens.
<< nat snd bubbles show up with the Dropping of Bomb>>
Baking Soda, Citric Acid and Water combine for bathtime.
" And you soak read your favorite book, have a glass of wine or sparkling soda."
Latasha Britt sounds like a bartender, but she's actually a body tender, serving and making environmentally friendly soaps.
For 5 bucks a bar, her concoctions start in what looks like a sandbox....that's the mixing and science part, the rest is her creative mind.
Don't eat that donut it's not sweet it's sudsy.
Same goes for the eggs, poached and soon to be pretty.
Created in her laboratory, one at a time.
" This has fresh honey in it...."
Started this with a friend, with something in common.
" I said you make soap, she said yes, so do I right then we both said let's take over the world one bar of soap at a time.
Now she's cleaning up....Laughing and loving every minute of it...with a funny face, love potion and suds of grace....and a simple motto.
" Taking care of your self is not selfish."
Terry Bulger News 4
