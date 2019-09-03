Short-term rentals like Air B & Bs are a hot issue in the mayor’s race. News 4 found that although incumbent Mayor David Briley has said he wants to protect neighborhoods, in 2017, Briley advocated for a council bill that favored the short-term rental industry.
Omid Yamini has been fighting to keep short-term rentals out of residential neighborhoods, unless the owners live in the houses.
He said Mayor David Briley hasn't helped.
"In 2017 I saw actions that supported keeping short term rentals in residential neighborhoods," Yamini told News 4’s Nancy Amons.
Rewind to 2017. Metro council was considering two different bills.
One of them, bill 937, would have allowed short-term rentals owned by outside investors to continue to get permits in residential neighborhoods.
That's the bill that David Briley, who was vice-mayor at the time, wanted the planning commission to approve.
Briley appeared on a planning commission meeting in December of 2017.
"Your role in that, with all due respect, tonight, is to recommend approval of 937, or to make no recommendation at all," Briley told the planning commission in 2017.
“I believe that the elected officials have a right to make that decision,” Briley said.
Bill 937 - the bill Briley advocated for - as one the short-term rental industry liked but neighborhood advocates didn't.
"Absolutely disagreed with. Because it would have allowed them to continue," Yamini said.
The bill Briley supported didn't pass. Instead, council adopted a bill that gives neighborhoods more protection.
Briley has since supported more restrictions on short-term rentals - but that wasn’t his position two years ago.
News 4’s Carley Gordon asked Briley about the 2017 turn-about during a news conference on an unrelated topic. Briley’s spokesperson Thomas Mulgrew told Gordon he didn’t know what she was talking about. He urged her to have Amons contact him. Amons did, but did not hear back from Mulgrew by news time.
