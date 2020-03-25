In the era of covid19, a gas station is becoming full service, to help prevent the covid virus from spreading. Every time you pick up a gas pump to fill up, your also picking up bacteria, and viruses that can live on the handle for a long time, Avery Smith is the general manager of Little Brothers shell station in Brentwood.
"There's a guy cleaning pumps right now, he's walking around spraying things down," said Smith. COVID19, has forced smith to change the way he conducts business.
"All the pumps are full service ow," said Smith.
When you pull up to filler up, you don't know who touched the pump before you did, so his staff will pump the gas for you, Avery says, it's one less thing his customers have to worry about.
"You can stay in the car, we'll take the credit card, take your cash, print out a receipt, hand it to you, everything we can do to help, and have as little contact with the customer as possible," said Smith.
The Tennessee Fuel and Convenience Association, recommends using sanitizing wipes, or gloves when fueling.
