Painting Puppies is the most fun a Nashville Artist has ever had with a brush in her hand.
She loves dogs and the face she focuses on is designed to melt your heart.
Terry Bulger shows us.
" Susan Frizsell doesn't pet many dogs, except this one her's Frankie, mostly she just paints them."
That Pup with No eyes won't be that way for long. ( Freeze this at :23- then release the freeze and let her hand come into shot.
" This is Molly..." (
" She's a Shitzu..."
Purple tints in her hair, a love of dogs in her heart.
Susan Friszell knows what she wants.
< Bite 2:41>>
" I like the up close faces, cuz to me that's where I capture all the expression.
<< Bite 2:50>> ( shot at 4:33)
" So you can almost want to kiss the nose"
Convinced no two dogs are alike.
" They're all so unique..."
" And funny, I love the funny expressions in dogs, if I don't have any humor in my work what's the point."
" I got to be able to laugh while I'm making these."
This is not what get's called FINE Art, and she's FINE with that.
" I like to paint what people like and I like to sell stuff, and I want it to be popular."
And it is.
" Most of them we do sell to the owners, but some say Oh that reminds me of the dog that I had when I was growing up."
Started painting when she was just a Pup....and never stopped.
Now loving what she does for a living.
" I want this, that's what I want to capture, the nose and the eyes and all the silliness..."
Terry Bulger News 4
