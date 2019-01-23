This year is a golden one for the City of Brentwood.
The Nashville suburb celebrates its 50th year. The city certainly has transformed over half-a-century..
Community leaders say the growth and change is "deliberate."
When Brentwood was founded in 1969, there were only 4,000 people living here. 50 years later, it is up to 44,000 -- with another 20,000 coming to work in Brentwood every single day.
At 89 years old, Jim Redd is the oldest living founding father of Brentwood.
He says in 1969, Brentwood changed forever.
“Brentwood was just a small community then,” said Redd. “Franklin Road was a small two lane highway.”
Flash forward 50 years...
“Brentwood became a very notable community for education, for progress,” Redd said. “It became a really prolific community, and a desirable community.”
Brentwood is one of the wealthiest cities in America.
90% of Brentwood is residential and only 5% commercial.
Deanna Lambert serves at the community relations director for Brentwood. She said, “We do have purposeful growth here.”
The city is pretty much at capacity when it comes to growth, with only a handful of large plots of land still available to possibly develop.
As far as those privately owned lots, only the future holds the answers,” said Lambert.
Jim Redd recalls a study -- many years ago -- that gave him an idea of where Brentwood was heading.
“They predicted that we, sometime in the 90s, we would be a community of at least 20,000 people,” he said. “That seemed almost impossible, how are we going to do that? It happened… it happened.”
