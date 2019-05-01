Building Robots is quite the Buzz these days at Brentwood Academy Middle School.
The 7th Graders there just won a World Competition that deemed their work in this field the Best.
Terry Bulger shows us the 13-year brains behind it all.
" They are world Champions in Robotics,,,these 4 smiling faces....Alex, Anna, Tate and Emily, making Brentwod Academy proud and winners.
First think about it... 7th graders who started from scratch made this remote controlled robot move.
Proudly watching and controlling their world winning project.
How do you even start?
" The first step is really brainstorming what we're gonna do."
That requires computer code, engineering it gets tough climb harder.
" So we decide the game and we built a robot that can perform during the game with us.
Competing and beating 13 years old from China, Russia and the rest of the world.
Hours of after-school practice to make that robot do whatever they want. Launching yellow balls by the catapult they they built.
It's very fun..."
" I think it's very incredible..."
" Being able to work with technology is a big part of it
" For me to program it I have to understand how to program it and how to work with code."
Imagine 13 and you're the best in the world....what's next Jupiter and Saturn.
So what's in the future for the 4 geniuses behind me. 1 wants to work at Google, one engineering, one a neuro-surgeon and one an actress.
Impressive.
Terry Bulger News. 4
