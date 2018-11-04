Tonight, Brentwood neighbors are taking a hard look at the many struggles and issues facing teens and young adults. These can result in substance abuse, bullying, and even suicide.
Nearly 100 people showed up to Brentwood United Methodist Church to at least start having those difficult conversations.
The hope is, those here will take what they've learned and share it with others.
Liz Beatty started the "Breaking the Silence" movement, after losing her son to an overdose.
“We weren't really addressing the underlying issues,” said Beatty.
She says many of today's teens and young adults suffer from common issues, including trauma, anxiety, and depression. Those can end up manifesting into substance abuse, bullying and self-destructive tendencies.
“The teen brain as we know is very different than the adult brain. It's under construction. And we need to be able to, not lecture them out, not scare them out, not ignore their problems, we need to bring them into the conversation and help them to learn about what's going on beneath the surface,” Beatty explains.
She adds, these issues cross all socio-economic lines.
“There's such a high level of expectation that your child is going to be perfect,” said Beatty. “Nobody wants to talk about the kids that are struggling, and a lot of those who are succeeding, behind the scenes, they're a mess.”
More than a dozen different professionals and experts lead small groups, and one-on-one sessions, with a captive audience.
Morenike Murphy was the keynote speaker, and serves as the director of the Tennessee Office of Crisis Services and Suicide Prevention.
“Everyone seemed very open and willing, to start those conversations,” said Murphy. “One of the messages is to begin to share messages of hope and mental health education on social media platforms.”
Organizers say taking that first step, having that dialogue can end up saving lives.
The goal is to take events, like this one, and have them throughout middle Tennessee.
