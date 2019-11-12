7 Brazilian Dancers are in Nashville this week to show off their moves and tell
They started on the streets and ghettos of Rio and now perform at Concert Halls around the world.
This week there at OZ Arts In West Nashville.
Terry Bulger shows us.
" So what we're doing now is a kind of miracle..."
The miracle Choreographer Sonia found in Brazil was young people dancing on the streets...and not the streets of the rich.
<< Bite 17:57>>
' No No, poor Neighborhoods, No rich...."
Described as the filthy Ghettos of Rio, where hope was hard to find. No work available, but free time to dance, so they did.
What you see on the dance floor is head spinning, and the story behind all of this is head spinning too.
<< Bite 22:54>>
" Well it's a miracle, because we have to believe that something can change and happen."
What changed was their lives, 10 years ago when Sonia saw this energy on a South American street, she saw talent and opportunity.
Instead of a social welfare project, she started a Dance Company....that took off.
"When they work they're happy, it's good to travel. it's good to have this place, everything charming and cool, so let's be happy.
( she blows out candles>>
A Surprise Birthday Cake for her today with candles and stars....which they now deserve to feel like.
" Not quite like a star, but sort of like a Star.
Terry Bulger News 4.
The Group's name Translates from Portuguese to the" Company of City Dance" ...they'll perform at OZ Arts in West Nashville Later this week and through the weekend. Tickets are 25 dollars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.