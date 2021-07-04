NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - County music superstar Brad Paisley is teaming up with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to encourage people to come visit Tennessee.
Y’all can come to Tennessee on Me…or wait, on @GovBillLee or something like that. Anyways, book a 2 night stay in Tennessee at https://t.co/5vVx3opisI and get a free flight voucher. #nowplaying #tnonme pic.twitter.com/Yp351tAlye— Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) July 4, 2021
The new campaign is called "Tennessee on Me". The offer is 10,000 free airline vouchers to four airports in Tennessee. Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga, and Knoxville are all airports that are included in the offer. You must purchase a two-night stay at TennesseeOnMe.com.
“‘City of Music’ is a love letter to Nashville and a tribute to all the pilgrims that come to this great city,” superstar Brad Paisley said. “I’m more excited than ever that live music is back in Tennessee– and bigger than ever.”
Lee's budget set aside $2.5 million to promote tourism in the state. The 10,000 vouchers are in the form of $250 digital gift cards from Delta Airlines, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines.
“Tennessee is known around the world for its music, scenic beauty and iconic attractions,” Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said. “We’re ready for people to come back to Tennessee ‘on me,’ to enjoy live music all over the state created by our talented musicians and songwriters like Brad Paisley.”
To find some inspiration before your trip, click here.
