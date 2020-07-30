NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Today Nashvillians in need can receive free milk from Borden Dairy.
The dairy company will be giving away free gallons of milk to Nashville families.
As part of the @USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program, Borden will be supplying millions of gallons of fresh fluid milk for free to consumers. If you are a 501(c)3 organization seeking a milk donation, read on for details. https://t.co/G9OAt9bmQe pic.twitter.com/ezktOl0dkH— BordenDairy (@BordenDairy) May 12, 2020
If you or someone you know can use the free milk, the giveaway is happening today at Woodmont Hills Church of Christ at 3710 Franklin Pike from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m..
This is a drive-thru-style giveaway so be prepared to pop your trunk so volunteers can place the milk inside.
