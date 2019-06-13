( Please use Terry's 5 pm Live Shot

Bonnaroo is underway and they couldn't have had a prettier day.

The outdoor music fest is a must do for 20 and 30 year olds

Terry Bulger is right there with them for us tonight

161 days of the year in Manchester Tennessee is a quiet place but for days in June that changes for the 18th year Bonnaroo is here and the population of a 10,000 people town goes to 80,000 all with high-energy Como riches came here from Australia mixing in with a 25-year-olds

He says if you've never been here you're missing the best party he's ever seen

It's odd that's for sure but free wheeling wear whatever fun for most we're beer self matters

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990. Contact Terry if you have an interesting community story for him to cover.

