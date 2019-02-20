A Buddist monk accused of sexual battery involving two teenage boys will have to put up 100-thousand dollars bond to get out of jail.
Sayasith Sitthipanyo appeared before Judge Monte Watkins Wednesday. The monk lives in a temple on Old Hickory Boulevard in Antioch. The two boys who are his alleged victims live across the street.
The monk’s defense attorney said one of the two boys came to the temple to look at porn on the Internet because his parents have blocking software on their home computer.
Sitthipanyo is from Laos and has been in America for four years. The boys are brothers, who were 15 and 16 at the time of the alleged crime.
