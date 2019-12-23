Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg has stepped down after a tumultuous year, in which the 737 Max airplane and Starliner spacecraft encountered numerous issues and delays.
Chairman David Calhoun will take over as CEO, effective January 13, 2020.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
