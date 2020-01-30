A woman who is seen on video being slammed to the sidewalk by an employee of Popeye’s restaurant in Columbia has filed suit.
Deborah Staggs is suing both the local Popeye’s store and the corporation, alleging the corporation’s recklessness in training and retaining hostile employees lead to the violent attack.
New video obtained through the lawsuit by attorney Rocky McElhaney shows what Popeye’s internal surveillance cameras captured.
In one clip, employees behind the cash register become agitated, pushing and yelling at each other, while Staggs is standing at the cash register.
In the next moments, the employees are seen hustling Staggs through the front door.
Video shot from outside the store by a store employee in his car show Staggs being thrown to the sidewalk.
New video from the back room shows Derriance Hughes, the employee who allegedly body-slammed Staggs, getting a “fist bump” from a fellow employee after the incident.
"He's proud of it. No shame. No remorse," McElhaney told News 4’s Nancy Amons.
A 911 call obtained by the law firm indicates that the store manager, Cheteka Miller, had called the police, claiming that Staggs was drunk. McElhaney told News 4 she wasn't.
The suit said that Miller, the manager, and Hughes, accused in the body slam, are siblings.
When police respond, McElhaney said, the police body camera records the manager lying to the police, withholding information that Hughes is in the back room.
"The whole time, Mr. Hughes is in the backroom and the video shows it," McElhaney said.
Hughes has been charged with aggravated assault. The store manager is charged with assault., and so is McElhaney's client, Staggs. The video shows she tried to kick the manager.
"That's unfortunately and Ms Staggs regrets that," McElhaney said.
The suit said the kick was in self-defense in response to the assault.
Staggs suffered a fractures leg and new, a broken elbow and at least six rib fractures, the suit said. McElhaney said she has been released from the hospital but uses a walker.
