Some home owners in Green Hills are concerned about a rash of Bobcat's showing up in their backyards. Even more disturbing, it's not just one.
Becky Sohr got really unerved this week, she looked out her kitchen window, staring back at her, were a pair of Bobcats.
"Four-o-clock in the afternoon, when we had three bobcats who were staring at my house, lined up, waiting for my puppies," Said Sohr.
Sohr has a picture of a female bobcat on a nearby retaining wall of her Green Hills Home, the cat came much closer to her home.
"After, I saw the second one right near my kitchen window," said Sohr.
That was enough for Sohr, she called a trapper, Kevin Davis. Sohr has five dogs, a few of them older, Sohr had reason to be concerned, male bobcats are bigger, and more food aggressive, they single out older dogs.
"That big bobcat can have it's way with that dog, if you got a small dog or cat, cats are coyote and bobcats favorite food, they will kill every cat they come across,that's just what happens," said Davis.
Stanford Drive in Green Hills may look isolated, but it sits in the middle of a populated area.
"You'll notice though, we are a mile from Green Hills mall, it turns into cat heaven," said Davis.
Even with the growth spurt in Green Hills, many area's like Stanford Drive, where Sohr's home is, are ideal hiding places for Bobcats.
"This is an everything trail, deer, coyotes, any animal, this is where the cats are approaching her backyard," said Davis.
Davis says the cats natural habitat, the Harpeth river, is flooded, so they are moving to safer ground, nearby Green Hills. Since February, Davis has noticed an uptick in calls from homeowners.
"I know I've gotten a lot of calls for coyote and bobcat problems, as I look at the Harpeth and the high water, they are going this way, to higher ground," said Davis.
Soar says she will rest a lot easier when the bobcats are gone.
"I don't mind the bunnies, the turkey, nice little things, the bobcats, are a different issues," said Sohr.
