NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Some big changes are coming to the way you'll get around our city's airport.
Starting September 1, Nashville International Airport will have two terminals. To make sure you get to your flight on time, make sure you use the correct security checkpoint to get to your gate.
Travelers will either go through the north or south checkpoint to get to their correct gate.
BIG NEWS: Effective September 1, BNA will split into TWO distinct terminals. Be sure to go to the correct terminal to catch your flight: NORTH Terminal for A & B gates, and SOUTH Terminal for C & D gates.— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) August 20, 2020
Each airline will have a specific terminal with one big change. Once you pass through security, you cannot go through Concourse A/B or Concourse C/D.
Alaska, Allegiant, American and Southwest Airlines will go to the south terminal. All other airlines will go to the north.
