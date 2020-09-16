NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn spoke out about TikTok's link with the Chinese Communist Party Wednesday morning on Fox Business's Morning with Maria.

Blackburn questioned what ByteDance's role would be in the new TikTok after Oracle agreed to purchase the U.S. operations.

"You have to look at what [ByteDance's] participation would be, and at a more granular level, you have to look at what would happen with the data from U.S. consumers," said Blackburn, R-TN. "How would this be transported? Is it held within the U.S." Does ByteDance have visibility into that?

"We do not need to let [China] get any ... control over U.S. consumer data and allow them to expand their spy network. Period. End of sentence. That is it."

It was announced on Sunday that TikTok and Oracle would become business partners in the United States in a deal meant to satisfy the Trump's administration's national security concerns, according to CNN.

Talk of a sale began as President Donald Trump issued executive orders last month seeking to ban TikTok and requiring that its U.S. operations be spun off from ByteDance, it's Beijing-based parent company.

Blackburn also spoke about the House's failure to pass a COVID relief package.

"House members are pushing Pelosi, and you've got a lot of these suburban women that won, and they are saying, 'What are you doing?' because we put a great bill on the floor in the Senate last week," said Blackburn. "It would have covered the liability, the schools, the testing, the PPP, the UI plus-up, and the Democrats said no. It even had post office money in there - they were so concerned about the post office. They want the American people to suffer from now until November."

A coronavirus stimulus deal has eluded congressional leaders and negotiators for the Trump administration as talks on another package broke down last month over the price tag of the deal.

Democratic leaders have pushed for a $2.2 trillion aid package - an amount top Republicans argue is too costly.

At the heart of the issue is a fundamental difference between the two sides on what is needed as the US continues to grapple with both the economic and public health fallout of a once-in-a-century pandemic. Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, the top Democratic negotiators, have repeatedly castigated Republicans for their unwillingness to consider larger scale proposals, with a major holdup in talks centering on new aid for states and localities.

Senate Republicans attempted to move a scaled-back relief package, referred to as a "skinny" bill, last week, but were blocked by the chamber's Democrats. Pelosi has maintained for weeks that she would reject any scaled back efforts - and reiterated that Tuesday.