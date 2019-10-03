The Weather might cool off a little bit this weekend, but not the cool you feel inside a Movie Theater.
Nashville's International Black Film Festival is underway with a chance to see movies here, before they head to Hollywood.
News 4's Terry Bulger has the story.
40 Films some serious, some laugh out loud funny hit the big screen for their premiere this weekend in Nashville
( film clip)
For Nashville Movie-Lovers, a Film Fest Premiere means you get to see Big time movies before the rest of the country.
That's a high honor
" But have anyone say we're gonna premiere in Nashville, and not LA or Atlanta, it's a big thing for the city in general.
Nashville's Black Fim Festival, Shaquille O'Neal produces one, Tyreese, Lou Gosset Jr. and Matthew Modine star in some.
Showing at Fisk, Belmont, the Hutton Hotel and Watkins college of Art
" You don't have to be African-American to attend, we want everyone, and share and learn something different, you here about people wanting to do something different on a weekly basis this is something to do do something different meet some new people.
Monchiere Holmes Jones says try it, you'll like it.
" You don't have to be the black writer behind the film, you just have to say blacks are in the films to call it a black film...
" It's more inclusive"
Terry Bulger News 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.