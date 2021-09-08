NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A bill introduced at Nashville city council would ban alcohol from downtown party buses. For the last month, entertainment vehicles have been under the Nashville microscope.

Petition urges lawmakers to prioritize ‘party bus’ safety Less than two weeks ago a 22-year-old fell face-forward off a Nashville party bus. Now a local coalition is calling on city and state leaders to prioritize safety for the transportainment industry.

“There are dozens of different party tour owners. We all absolutely do not operate the same way,” Nick Lyon explained. “All of us business owners and party tour owners are kind of [taking the brunt of] the blame and the bad press form one particular business owner.”

The Hell On Wheels owner has been operating his party tour company in Nashville for three years. “I’m exhausted and exasperated by all of this. By how I always have to defend what I do,” he said. Tuesday night, city council proposed banning passengers of any motorized vehicle from drinking or having an open container, which Tennessee law currently allows. The proposal comes after a tourist fell from the railing of an open air party bus and was run over in July.

“It’s like we’re all bad, like we all did that,” Lyon said. “In my opinion, it’s an unfair judgment that’s being cast over the whole industry.”

Lyon insisted he is not only for regulations, but imposes them on his own business. “I’m off the road by 10:30. I’m only ever on Broadway or Demonbreun. I don’t play any explicit music during the day or evening time around any families.” He said a few bad actors are ruining it for everyone else.

“This is how we put food on the table. And we provide a service… I literally feel like I’m fighting for my livelihood,” Lyon said. “Do we need regulations? Absolutely. Do we need to just wipe out the whole industry in one fell swoop? No, probably not. I don’t think we’re there yet. Let’s do step one.