Federal money is available to help tornado victims rebuild and recover. The money can cover things you might not have thought of - like renting an apartment while your house is getting repaired. But FEMA has learned that people are already in Nashville impersonating FEMA employees.
“Unfortunately, we see that in times of disaster,” said Deanna Frazier, spokesperson for FEMA.
Frazier said if someone comes to your house stating the they are from FEMA, make sure you ask to see their government-issued FEMA identification. And be careful of what you share.
“FEMA workers will never ask you for personal information, like your security number or your checking account information and they will never ask for money because FEMA inspections are totally free,” Frazier said.
FEMA has about 100 people going door to door in neighborhoods in Davidson, Wilson and Putnam Counties They’re using iPads to help people register for grants and low-interest loans.
There is also a mobile office at 1200 Dr DB Todd Blvd in Nashville.
On 23rd Avenue north in Nashville, Stacey Raybon’s roof is covered with a tarp.
“We have to redo the roof. The kitchen kind of fell in.
Windows blown out. My car was tossed on top of the fence,” Raybon said.
She has insurance - but went to FEMA Tuesday to apply for help with things that insurance doesn’t cover.
“It was a great experience, very fast, very convenient,” Raybon said.
The Small Business Administration- SBA - is also in Nashville. They offer low-interest loans to homeowners and businesses who’ve suffered losses from the tornado. They help nonprofits like churches, too.
Help from FEMA and SBA won’t make you whole but it might help bridge the gap.
