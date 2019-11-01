Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke announced Friday that he is ending his 2020 presidential campaign.
"Though it is difficult to accept, it is clear to me now that this campaign does not have the means to move forward successfully," O'Rourke said in a statement. "My service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee."
This story is breaking and will be updated.
