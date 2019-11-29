The Black Friday Holiday is just that for most people....A Holiday.
But not if you work in a place where customers come to shop.
For the empOlyee, it's probaly one of the hardest, thankless days of the year.
But it doesn't have to be that way.
News 4's Terry Bulger tonight with a West Nashville Example.
The day after Thanksgiving and you know what you're in for.
Chaos, Long Lines and everyone scratching and searching for bargains
Busy employees at Best Buy today Selling Samsungs, Moving Movies, or Pushing Printers all for your Best Black Friday Experience.
It's a day like this where you realize you should have taken an office job.
This is Black Friday for the rest of the world....a darkened day off, day 2 of your wonderful 4 day Thanksgiving Holiday.
Empty offices for the CEO's, employees not sure they care about you.
<<< stand-up >>
" Work work work while the Big Bosses are Home with their families right?
" Not so fast with wagons Chief Executive Officer Corrie Barry came with a Cavalry of Chick Filet's Power Drinks and hugs to show she cared.
" We've been in MInneapolis, Indianapolis, Nashville and are headed to New Mexico.
Whether it's really the Best Buy is up to you.
" Even something like food or just being there let's them know how we appreciate the great work that they do.
, But Best CEO, certainly today.
Terry Bulger News 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.