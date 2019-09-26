(Charlotte, TN)
Don't Judge a Restaurant by the size of its building.
That's the word from News 4's Terry Bulger tonight.
The Court Side cafe in Charlotte has a capacity of about a dozen customers as Terry shows us.
" Ya know I'm gonna talk about how small this place is, how country it is, but really it's all about this....The food "
Dripping and dangling grilled onions,in what could be the state's smallest restaurant.
The capacity here.
" About 12 people..."
12 hungry, happy and well served people.
" I hope so...)
No strangers, no tourists, just regulars.
That's Pat Cole the owner and Mom, along with daughter Heidi cooking, and Grand-daughter Amber clearing.
Pat's been in Charlotte 42 years, but isn't from here."
" I'm from New York, gonna go walk the dog..."
The accent now is on Southern Food, that looks good and tastes better.
Try the Veggie Omelette, or......
" Oh our hamburger is number 1..."
Cheeseburgers in Paradise, Dickson County, where the workday Mother-Daughter relationship isn't always delicious.
" We probably get under each other's skin from time to time, but I wouldn't have it any other way."
Here, you can have it your way, which is their way.
" Just good food and family..."
In Charlotte Terry Bulger News 4
