The hottest day of the season, and 198 homes were without power for hours today. It was a planned outage to remove, what Nashville Electric Service calls, a tree that was creating a hazard.
For folks who live in the Primrose Lane area of Belmont, they really felt the sting of a dangerously hot day, with no power for more than five hours.
Dong Siegel's Primrose Avenue home was getting hotter by the minute, as the heat index climbed into dangerous territory.
"I was sitting there, getting warm, I wouldn't go to the refrigerator to open the it to get a drink, I didn't know how long it was gonna be out," said Siegel .
Siegel's power went out at eight this morning, a few hours later, she put her "B" plan into motion, as the temperature inside her home, got unbearable.
"I wasn't staying in there, I left," said Siegel.
She spent a part of the day at a nearby community center.
"I was worried they didn't have power, I would have to go to Starbucks, or someplace like that to keep cool," said Siegel.
NES apologized for the power outage saying
"We had scheduled the interruption of power for the safety of our crews, while they removed a tree causing a hazard, due to extreme weather conditions, we restored power earlier today, and will complete the scheduled project at a later date'
The heat index in Nashville during the power outage reached triple digits.
(0) comments
