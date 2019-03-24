A Bellevue woman said her dog was taken by another animal while out on a walk this weekend.
“I miss her so much,” Holly Miles said. “I’ve had her for 11 and a half years.”
Friday night Miles was taking her dog Izzy and her mini poodle Moe for their evening walk near her Bellevue home near Sawyer Brown Road. As Miles was calling Izzy back inside she heard an animal run out of the woods.
“The predator came out of the woods, very fast and loud,” Miles said. “When I looked back at her she wasn’t there, and I heard the thing go back into the forest.”
Miles immediately grabbed a flashlight and started scanning the woods.
"I put the flashlight up there and I called her, and I told her I loved her, and I was so, so sorry,” Miles said.
She thinks it was a coyote that took Izzy, and she can’t believe it attacked while she was standing right there.
“I thought that my presence and my being noisy, and being there with them, I just thought that was enough, but it wasn’t,” Miles said.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said coyotes are usually the animals that hunt for food in neighborhoods.
The TWRA said to try and keep coyotes away from your home keep pet food and trash inside. They said feeding coyotes could cause them to lose their fear of humans.
It’s also best to keep a close eye on your pets any time they are outside - at all times of the day.
“Hug your fur babies,” Miles said. “Don’t let them go out alone.”
