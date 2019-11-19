40 young students at an Elementary school in Bellevue went home with new shoes today all because of one concerned teacher, donations and a friendly company.
News 4's Terry Bulger was there when it all happened.
" You're gonna just sit along the edge and we're going to help you put your shoes on ok."
The marching orders for those little feet at Gower Elementary were clear, pick a pair of shoes
that fit for you and start wearing them.
" They fit perfect..."
Newly tied shoes and happy faces, all happening because a teacher saw one little girl in need.
" Actually her heal couldn't even go in to her shoe it was sticking out, so no one's comfortable she can't learn
in that situation, she's saying her feet hurt.
20 year teacher Kristine Harrison, a Mom too had to do something.
" I posted it on FaceBook, pictures of kids feet with cuddly toes and it kind of took off from there.
Donations came in, the Company Happy Feat provided slippers, so when the shoe fit, they wore it
and this Cinderella story happened.
" It was so good i got Goose Bumps teared up and got Goosebumps.
10 year old Sahmaje Buggs didn't need Air Jordans.
" What's your favorite sport, Basketball, I play every day not one day since the first day of school have I not
played sports...' Are these gonna make you a better basketball player'. " No cuz shoes don't make you a better
basketball player."
Smart kid,
Terry Bulger News 4.
