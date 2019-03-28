A Bellevue business is adding more cameras to try and stop an unfortunate shoplifting trend.
Jollifrogs, along Highway 100, is a family boutique, owned by family.
"This is the one and only location, and my mom and I run it together,” Jollifrogs co-owner Rachel Sosa said. "We have tons of wonderful customers that have supported us from day one."
Last week Sosa says a new customer came into the store, and walked around the store for what felt like an hour.
“Didn’t seem to want any help,” Sosa said. “I tried to respect that, give her some space, only to discover that she kind of took advantage of that."
Surveillance video from the shop shows the customer, a woman, wandering around the store with a stroller.
"She shopped for what felt like almost an hour,” Sosa said.
At one point in the video the woman was seen kneeling down behind a stack of blankets, where Sosa says she later found an empty clothes hanger hidden in the pile.
"Probably got out with around $100 worth of product that we feel confident about,” Sosa said.
Sosa believes the woman hid the items in the stroller, but the alleged theft happens out of camera view, which is why Sosa and her mom are now adding more cameras.
"Hopefully it will deter future theft,” Sosa says. “If it doesn't, we'll have enough coverage that we'll confirm the crime with the authorities."
Statistics show in general theft is up across the county. From March 2018 to March 2019 there was an almost nine percent increase, from March 2017 to March 2018. The West Precinct also saw an almost two percent increase over the same period.
"Other business owners have shared with us some stories of their shoplifting experiences,” Sosa said.
Sosa says they’ve been hit by shoplifters a handful of times in the last year. She says it’s not about the money but stopping an unfortunate trend in crime.
“It's just disappointing when someone takes what they want ,and is ok about committing a crime,” Sosa said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.