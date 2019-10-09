NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A wild chase from Cheatham County to Madison lands three people behind bars.

Police say the suspects involved had no regard for anyone.

Cheatham County Sheriff Lt. Ken Miller said the three suspects, who have not been identified, have had trouble with the law before.

Lt. Ken Miller at first tried to stop the three, but they continue to drive. They took off nearly dragging him along the way.

Officers pursued the stolen truck for miles, but the suspects showed no signs of stopping.

They drove over the line and sped down a curvy road, and it’s at this point the suspect hits a deputy in her car.

He continues to drive, nearly hitting more innocent people, hits another deputy spinning their car out.

“One of our biggest concerns at that point was that they had already hurt, tried to hurt two of our officers. There was no give up in him,” said Lt. Miller.

The suspect drove on the wrong side of the road to get away. Officers attempted to use a spike strip, but it didn’t reach.

A few feet up the road he drove over different spikes, and the tires started to fall a part.

It’s not until the suspects reach the intersection of Gallatin Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard that they’re stopped.

This suspects hit a truck and about 6 other cars when it finally came to an end.

“He drove that way for so long. He felt like he was going to get away with this. That there was no consequences for his actions,” said Miller.

News4 is told one deputy is off of work because she suffered a concussion.

The other deputy injured returned to work on Wednesday.