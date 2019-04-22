The sun shined all day on the Special Olympics Games here in Nashville.
3- Hundred Young adults with physical and developmental disabilities did their best to get to the finish line first.
News 4's Terry Bulger was there.
" Well I am fast, yeah...
A fast quick start is what Andrew Donaldson wanted when he set his shoes on the starting line.
Focus and finish his goal.
" On your mark get set go....( until he falls and you hear that thud)
A trip and fall not part of the plan.
<< Ughhh from Andrew) t
The pain was obvious, so too was the determination, right back up to finish the race.
" I tripped but I fell down, but you kept going, I tried, I tried."
Trying is the least you'll see at a Special Olympics Event...literally a day in the sun for athletes who find a way to overcome every day.
Jackson Elliott met me here on the track 5 years ago.
" Last time I talked to you I called you Terry Burglar....and this time....Terry Bulger.
Today he happily finished third.
" It doesn't matter if you win or lose, it matters if you try your hardest, doesn't matter."
And check out Donna Winfrey, a long distance softball thrower with style.
" You do the kind of windup and throw it out ...yah it's baseball wind and throw...."
High 5's everywhere....and in some cases more.
And this is how it ends, with that victory ribbon on a day where it's victory for all."
