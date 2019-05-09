25 Years ago the Nashville Skyline wasn't much to look at.

Medium sized boxy buildings gave it no personality.

Then Earl Swanson and his architects took on a new project.

Tonight's Throwback Thursday remembers the early days of what became the Batman Building.

Terry Bulger reminds us.

( watch story below)

