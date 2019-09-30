The Bachelorette Party is as much a part of downtown Nashville these days as the Honky Tonks, and the Ryman Auditorium.
Like it or not that's the truth.
And the Ladies aren't just coming from a couple hundred miles away.
Terry Bulger tonight with a One-thousand Mile Example.
Meet the young women from Cornwall Ontario in Eastern Canada...One-thousand 29 miles wouldn't stop their journey to Nashville.
" We took three flights in one day to get here yesterday, 'That's a commitment' yeah and we're only here for three days.
Step one learn how to ride a scooter, they've researched what goes on here and like so many made it their once in a lifetime destination.
" So it's getting really popular back home for a bachelorette and a tourist thing, so when we booked 8 months ago, it wasn't as popular as it is now."
Hard to believe but probably true, the more they build, the more they come....mostly for the bars, More than 40 now snuggled together.
" The Live Music, we really don't get that back home...."
<<< nat snd some music>>
" Every single bar has 3 Live Bands in it, it was amazing."
Nothing new to us, who live here, but so special for the soon to be married Ginny's, Julie's and Jennie's .
" It is huge, the biggest day of her life, so we wanted to do something great for her,, for her last big trip with the girls..."
Terry Bulger News 4.
