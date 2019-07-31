It’s baby snake season in Middle Tennessee and it’s those babies that can be more dangerous than the adults.
Haley McCormack’s dog Arlo is doing much better tonight, days after he was bitten by a Copperhead.
Arlo noticed the venomous snake hiding near the front steps before McCormack.
“It was a foot from my ankle,” McCormack said. “They blend in perfectly with the leaves and I didn’t see it at all.”
Arlo was bitten four times around his head. McCormack and her fiancé rushed Arlo to the emergency vet.
“On the way I turned the light on and looked in the back seat and he looked like a completely different dog,” McCormack said. “His neck had swelled up so much, I had to take his collar off. His breathing was getting erratic. His eye was completely shut on one side.”
Arlo was given antivenom and monitored for some time.
“If we hadn't have gone to the vet his organs would have started to shut down,” McCormack said.
While Arlo was attacked by an adult Copperhead, wildlife experts say it’s also baby snakes you must watch out for right now.
“If you get bit by a baby it’s actually more dangerous than by an adult,” owner of Complete Animal Removal Bryan Swanson said. “Babies don’t actually have the ability to control how much venom they inject.”
Swanson says most snakes bite when they feel threatened which is sometimes when you or an animal comes into its space without even knowing it.
“As long as you stay away from them, they’ll stay away from you,” Swanson said. “It is native wildlife they’re probably just moving or hunting, they feed on mice rats and things that you really don’t want.”
Swanson says just stay vigilant and try and keep dogs on a leash while walking.
Swanson says many snakes look like venomous snakes in Middle Tennessee and if you’re concerned about them near your home call a professional, don’t kill them.
