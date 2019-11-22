A standing ovation happened last night at a basketball game in Murfreesboro a six grade student with special needs put some points on the scoreboard with a little help from the opposing team
Terry Bulger fills us in.
Winning doesn't have to mean you scored more points in the other team late in last nights close game Jaden Pittard Elementary the opponent Mitchell Nelson and Jaden's coach or one when they put him in the game Jaden's the teams manager he's a special needs student who can't physically play basketball so last night everyone on the floor gave him a chance he missed and missed and missed and then the crowd the erupted...since he never made a shot in practice with the team for two years and never made a shot that's what made last nights performance so cool.
In Murfreesboro Terry Bulger News 4
