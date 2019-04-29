If you were not part of the NFL Draft in Nashville this weekend, you were probably in a Movie Theater watching Avengers EndGame.
The movie made more than 1 Billion dollars world wide, and is on track to be the highest grossing movie ever.
Terry Bulger shows how it's showing no signs of slowing down.
Monday Morning and it's quiet here, that's because Avenger fans are already in the theater for the 10:30 showing.
trailer Avenger Movie>>
A world on its last legs and the Universe in ruins.....that's what Avengers End Game brought to the theater screen.
While bringing more than 1 Billion dollars to the Box Office....on pace for a World Record High.
At Regal Cinema in Green Hills, Lauren Weaver is back for more.
" I saw it on Thursday, now I'm seeing it again today, it's just that good, Yah it's just that good."
Deep Space, Quantum Realms, Time Travel and the Red Skull keep the plot flowing.
That's not the only thing flowing....the movie is 3 hours long.
So here Number 1 isn't just about the box office....
OH NO...I stay away from all drinks, before I go into this movie.
If you do have to go, download this APP first, called Run and Pee....it tells when to do that, so you don't miss the best parts.
Then Back from the Bathroom to actually enjoy the more comfortable twists and turns.
" You get so invested in all the characters if you've seen all of them."
To be able to see them in one last movie, definitely feels like seeing your child graduate or something.
So if you want to see Avengers you do have choices...At Nashville's 4 Big Theaters it's playing 70 times a day.
