CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With the fall semester fast approaching, Austin Peay State University recently released additional information about what life on campus will look like once classes resume in August.
In an announcement Friday, the university said it's following the Tennessee Pledge for Higher Education Institutions, an initiative designed to keep students, faculty, staff and visitors safe and healthy during the pandemic. Austin Peay will offer a mix of flexible course options while following the pledge along with guidelines to return to campus from the CDC.
Faculty members have been hard at work, modifying classes to ensure several delivery options for students. Thanks to their efforts, the university is able to accommodate students who prefer to have classes on campus, online or a mix of options. Students will be able to decide which learning format best fits their personal situation.
APSU divided the delivery options into four categories:
- Traditional face-to-face classes.
- Traditional online courses offered in an asynchronous format (no specific days or times).
- Online courses to be delivered in a synchronous format (scheduled days and times).
- Hybrid courses with differing levels of face-to-face interactions and remote delivery modes.
Students and faculty participating in face-to-face interactions will need to wear masks and adhere to social distancing requirements, as outlined by the CDC.
Some classrooms will be reduced to 33-50 percent capacity to accommodate students at a safe social distance, while other classes will be held in large venues to allow a full class to meet while being socially distant.
Other classes may meet in-person for every session, while some professors may incorporate recorded lectures and/or online components.
The university says not all classes will be taught in the same manner as professors will use the best approaches to achieving the course's goals.
All APSU students are encouraged to go online and explore the different options. As the semester draws closer, APSU will be making additional announcements about hybrid class details that are going to be specific to the discipline, instructor and size of the classroom.
On the Clarksville campus, in-person classes will still begin on August 24, but under the new calendar classes will also meet on October 12-13, previously designated as Austin Peay's Fall Break.
The semester's last day of face-to-face instruction will be Wednesday, Nov. 25.
After Thanksgiving, APSU will transition to fully remote learning for final assignments and exams. APSU will remain open and completely operational as normal until the semester ends of December 11.
Students will have normal access to academic buildings, the library, student services and other programs during that time.
It's important to note these changes do not apply to the Fall I or Fall II terms at Austin Peay's Fort Campbell Center.
The university also provided a few answers to some frequently asked questions. More information is also available on APSU's coronavirus page which is updated regularly.
- Do I have to wear a face mask? Yes, masks will be required on campus and must be worn inside any public areas. University officials are strongly encouraging also wearing masks when outside, especially in group settings. Anyone not wearing a mask may be asked to leave a building or area or put on their mask. Failure to comply could result in student or employee disciplinary actions.
- Will campus dining remain open? Dining venues will be open but will provide more online ordering, pickup and delivery options. Some amenities, like the salad bar and other cafeteria items, will no longer be self-service.
- Can I still live on campus? Housing will offer options for single and multiple-occupancy rooms and provide quarantine areas for students who test positive for COVID-19 and can’t return home.
- What will events, such as football games, look like? Currently, football games and other sporting events are being planned, but they will have reduced capacity crowds. However, specifics are still to be determined based on NCAA and OVC decisions.
- What happens if I’m sick and can’t attend classes or my on-campus job? Individuals need to reach out to their faculty member or supervisor immediately. APSU faculty, staff and administrators know this is a challenging time for everyone, and they will help campus members through this by providing the appropriate accommodations.
- If I have symptoms, what is expected? Anyone with symptoms needs to be tested and inform APSU Health Services by filling out the COVID-19 reporting form. They should also quarantine for 14 days or until they are symptom-free with a negative test result. Once they are symptom-free, they will need to fill out the COVID-19 reporting form to update their status. Why? This will provide important information to key staff and administration to help them manage the spread of COVID-19.
- Can things change? Austin Peay’s goal is to complete the semester as previously described, finishing face-to-face components by Thanksgiving and completing the last couple of weeks online, including finals. However, the University does have a comprehensive plan, allowing Austin Peay to easily adjust operations should a mandate from state or federal authorities force us to change operations.
Anyone interested in reading Austin Peay State University’s COVID-19 long-term strategy should contact Charles Booth at boothcw@apsu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.