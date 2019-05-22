NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The Atlanta Braves major league baseball team is bringing their road trip caravan to Nashville for a free clinic and watch party.
The Braves will hold a free PLAY BALL camp at Music City Walk of Fame Park in downtown Nashville beside Bridgestone Arena on Friday, May 24th starting at 1:00pm.
For more information on PLAY BALL registration, please visit Braves.com/RoadTrip.
Registration is free and open to the public, and involves challenges for youth including a Wiffle Ball home run derby, a pitching challenge, and base running challenge.
Atlanta Braves alum Ryan Klesko will also be on hand, hosting a watch party from 7:00pm to 11:00pm that night at Crazy Town, located at 308 Broadway. This free event will show the Braves play against the St. Louis Cardinals, and have appearances from the Braves mascot BLOOPER, the Heavy Hitters, ATL Breakers and the Tomahawk Team.
