AT&T shutting down its 3G network

(CNN) - AT&T will be shutting down its 3G network on Tuesday.
Other carriers are following suit later this year and it won’t just impact older phones, but also everyday devices you probably own.
That’s because a range of products require updates to continue working.
That includes some home alarm systems, medical devices such as fall detectors, and in-car crash notification and roadside assistance systems like OnStar.
If left unaddressed, the stakes could be high in certain cases, such as vehicle systems not being able to contact first responders after a crash.
To avoid a disruption of service, businesses are urging customers to upgrade or replace some products and services before they drop connectivity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.