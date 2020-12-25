NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - AT&T is reporting a widespread outage to the Nashville and Midstate service areas due to damage to their building from the explosion in downtown Nashville on Friday morning.
We are aware and appreciate your patience, Joy. Service for some customers in Nashville & surrounding areas may be affected by damage to our facilities from the explosion this morning. We are in contact with law enforcement & working as quickly as possible to restore service.— AT&T (@ATT) December 25, 2020
"We are in contact with law enforcement and working as quickly as possible to restore service," the company said in a tweet.
Emergency services in Middle Tennessee reported widespread outages to their emergency and non-emergency phone lines Friday afternoon.
To look at a list of outages and alternate phone numbers to contact click the link below:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro, Mt. Juliet and La Vergne Police departments reported ou…
