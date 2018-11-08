THOUSAND OAKS, CA (WSMV)- NBC News reported this morning that a mass shooting occurred at a country western bar just 40 miles west of Los Angeles.
Authorities say at least 30 shots were fired inside Borderline Bar and Grill at 11:20p.m. Wednesday night.
According to Ventura County Sheriff's office, there was only one shooter and he is dead.
A handgun was found at the scene.
The gunman has not yet been identified.
Sheriff Geoff Dean of Venture County said that Sergeant Ron Helus was shot when he responded to the scene at 11:26p.m.
Helus died at the hospital. He served the Ventura County Sheriff's department for 29 years and was projected to retire next year.
Dean says that at least 12 people have been killed in the shooting at Borderline, including Sgt. Helus.
Dean speculates that an additional 10 to 15 people were injured in the shooting, but scattered during the shooting to different hospitals.
Ventura County Sheriff's office say that it was "college night" at Borderline Bar and Grill.
This is a developing story. Stay with NEWS4 for details.
(0) comments
