NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Due to rising Covid-19 cases across Middle Tennessee, Ascension St. Thomas has announced effective immediately, they will no longer being doing non-urgent elective surgeries and procedures.

Tennessee has hit a new record in the fight against Covid-19, and it's not a good record. Tennessee now leads the nation in new Covid-19 cases by population according to the CDC.

Governor plans to make no changes to COVID-19 response as state sees record number of hospitalizations Thursday is the second day in a row that Tennessee has set a record for the highest amount of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

Ascension St. Thomas isn't the only hospital forced to cutback on electives. In early August, Vanderbilt announced they were going to reschedule some procedures due to a drain on resources brought on by Covid-19 in Tennessee.