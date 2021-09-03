Surgery hospital generic
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Due to rising Covid-19 cases across Middle Tennessee, Ascension St. Thomas has announced effective immediately, they will no longer being doing non-urgent elective surgeries and procedures. 

Tennessee has hit a new record in the fight against Covid-19, and it's not a good record. Tennessee now leads the nation in new Covid-19 cases by population according to the CDC. 

Ascension St. Thomas isn't the only hospital forced to cutback on electives. In early August, Vanderbilt announced they were going to reschedule some procedures due to a drain on resources brought on by Covid-19 in Tennessee. 

