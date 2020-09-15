The slow-moving Hurricane Sally weakened to a Category 1 storm early Tuesday, but is expected to gain strength before making landfall along the Gulf Coast as a "dangerous hurricane," according to the National Hurricane Center.
The center of the storm is expected to move near the coast of southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday, reaching land Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, the hurricane center said.
The storm has slowed as it approaches the Gulf Coast. As of early Tuesday, it was traveling west at 3 mph, with sustained winds of 90 mph, down from 110 mph on Monday.
Life threatening storm surge and flash flooding is expected along the northern Gulf Coast, where some areas could see more than 20 inches of rain.
A hurricane warning is in effect from Grand Isle, Louisiana, to Navarre, Florida. A storm surge warning is in effect from Port Fourchon, Louisiana, to the Okaloosa/Walton County border in Florida.
The storm's slow foward movement means more rain for a longer duration along that region of the Gulf Coast, according to CNN meteorologist Michael Guy.
Some coastal communities are already reporting flooding.
Katrina survivor prepares for Sally
As the storm approached Monday, Mississippian Mike Taylor prepared by filling and placing sandbags around his house in Long Beach to keep water out.
"Just got to prepare. That's all we can do," Taylor said.
Taylor lost his home 15 years ago during Hurricane Katrina. It sat just a few blocks from the beach front, he said. Taylor evacuated as the storm surge moved closer, and when he returned only a slab was left. One of the few belongings he found in the debris was a toy truck that he still keeps in his house.
Taylor said he isn't nervous about Hurricane Sally because he believes he has already experienced a worse storm.
His 8-year-old nephew is not as confident. As he helped Taylor fill sandbags, he told CNN he's worried.
"I'm very nervous. The storm is coming at night and the wind can blow your house down," the boy said.
A lifelong Gulf Coast resident, 35-year-old Robert Higdon also filled sandbags ahead of the storm's arrival. He said he is not terribly concerned about this hurricane, but knows it's best to "prepare for the unexpected."
Gulf of Mexico storms can quickly intensify, he said, so he always assumes the hurricane is going to be a little worse than the official forecast predictions.
"I'd rather be prepared for the unexpected," Higdon said. "If it's a Category 2 or below we just bunker down. A lot of people are willing to ride it out."
Evacuations ordered along the coast
The governors of Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi have requested pre-landfall emergency federal assistance ahead of the storm and each has declared a State of Emergency.
"Make plans to evacuate low-lying areas," Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said in a tweet Monday night. "Emergency operators are ready to respond. This is the real deal, and it deserves your attention."
"Be smart. Prepare for worst. Pray for the best," Reeves said.
Mandatory evacuations have been announced along the coasts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama ahead of the storm.
Residents in Plaquemines Parish, St. Charles Parish and parts of Jefferson Parish have been told to evacuate as flooding and storm surge are expected in those areas.
Those in low lying areas of Mississippi have been advised to evacuate ahead of the storm, with mandatory evacuations ordered in Hancock County, about 60 miles east of New Orleans, for anyone living near bayous, creeks, rivers, inlets or in mobile and modular homes.
Harrison County also ordered evacuations along the coast, including 26 miles of the Harrison County Sound Beach, an advisory from the county said.
Several shelters have been opened in the area to house evacuees.
Flights canceled ahead of the storm
Airports in at least two states have announced flight cancellations due to the storm.
Pensacola International Airport in Florida is closed and Alabama's Mobile Regional Airport has canceled all flights ahead of Hurricane Sally.
American Airlines reported that it is "closely monitoring" the hurricane's track and has waived change fees for passengers who opt not to fly because of the storm.
United and Delta also said they will allow passengers to reschedule their flights due to the hurricane.
CNN's Michael Guy and Carma Hassan contributed to this report.
