The City of Brentwood is celebrating 50 years in 2019.
In that time, the community has grown from a population of about 4,000 to 44,000!
As Brentwood grows, so too does its police force.
Assistant Police Chief Tommy Walsh started with Brentwood police in 1988.
“Brentwood was a much different city than it is today. The roads have improved substantially, there's a lot more commercial development,” said Walsh.
The department has grown by ten percent over the last five years. That might not sound like a lot - but that equals six officers. Walsh says for Brentwood, that's huge.
“We have a lot more police officers. We have a lot more police cars. We have a huge amount of more traffic today,” Walsh said.
He says Brentwood’s location, the proximity to I-65 and other major thoroughfares plays a factor in "crimes of opportunity."
“There have been some challenges. We lie right on the border with Davidson County, we share a border with the City of Franklin. Both are growing communities. There’s lots of traffic, there's people who travel through the city every day,” Walsh explains. “We have an interstate that runs completely north to south, that's rare for a city of our size.”
According to Walsh, the landscape of crime in Brentwood changed not only in recent years, but in recent "months."
But thankfully, they're not seeing an increase in violent crimes.
“We've always had things such as thefts from vehicles. Those will probably always be a challenge for us,” Walsh said.
