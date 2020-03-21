When Kenny Rogers' family announced his passing on Twitter just after 1AM, the music and performance world took to social media platforms to pay tribute to The Gambler.
The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family. https://t.co/adxAgiMW2s pic.twitter.com/nggWiiotMT— Kenny Rogers (@_KennyRogers) March 21, 2020
Kenny Rogers, an icon of country music and a Golden Globe nominee, died Friday night, according to a statement posted by his family. He was 81. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/ZHnY43NKiS— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 21, 2020
Country Music has lost the great Kenny Rogers, who has forever left a mark on Country Music's history. His family and friends are in our thoughts during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/tKPXUXU2kp— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) March 21, 2020
Thank you Kenny Rogers for being a part of our lives for so long. Your songs are woven into the fabric of our memories, classics, that will live on in the musical heart of a world that will miss you so much.Rest in peace Gambler— Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) March 21, 2020
Asleep ... when Mary yells “Oh Joseph ... Kenny Rogers died” I am a man of words but right now I have none ... I am stunned and heartbroken ... I loved this man ... #RestinpeaceKennyrogers #SweetMusicMan pic.twitter.com/HqSddlRIJe— Joe Bonsall (@joebonsall) March 21, 2020
Thank you Kenny Rogers for your beautiful music— Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) March 21, 2020
Man....my parents put me on to Kenny Rogers back in the day & I still jam to his music #RIPGambler https://t.co/joL1yuQFlQ— Damien Woody (@damienwoody) March 21, 2020
Oh man Kenny Rogers just died. RIP Gambler. Thanks for all the great music. 😌— Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) March 21, 2020
I know it's part of life but it doesn't make it any easier, first my friend Glen Campbell now Kenny Rogers, A sad lose for me and many fans. RIP Kenny. A good man. A good friend.— Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) March 21, 2020
Thank you for the tunes, Kenny Rogers. Your voice will be missed by those of us still here at the table. https://t.co/1cH3NVbLdr— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 21, 2020
Thanks Kenny Rogers. R.I.P. I played this 45 in the chill out room at a rave called Pushca and George Michael was swinging to it. Fond memories! https://t.co/gdZysC8xC5— Boy George (Boomer) (@BoyGeorge) March 21, 2020
"And somewhere in the night, the Gambler he broke even." ...but in his many words we found many aces we could keep.RIP to the legend Kenny Rogers.— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 21, 2020
In memory of Kenny Rogers... pic.twitter.com/p8he1UWTfj— Dave Vescio (@DaveVescio) March 21, 2020
I asked Kenny Rogers which of his songs was his favourite. He immediately said ‘Lady’ then corrected himself. ‘Actually, it would be We’ve Got Tonight.’ The lyrics seem apposite today: ‘We've got tonight, who needs tomorrow? Let's make it last, let's find a way.’ pic.twitter.com/TuoMbXdALe— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 21, 2020
RIP Kenny Rogers—a recipient of the Texas Medal of Arts. The Houston born singer is a music legend & will be sorely missed. https://t.co/NJZhcc5vpL— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 21, 2020
I was on an episode of Reno 911! where I played a crazed stalker who shoots Kenny Rogers. The cast loved him, he told great stories, and was a joy to be around. And “The Gambler” is a truly great song. #RIPKennyRogers— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 21, 2020
