PORTLAND, TN (WSMV) - The Sumner County Sheriff's office is asking for the public's help following an armed robbery Sunday evening.
Deputies and detectives responded to an armed robbery call at Jay's Market on Academy Rd. after multiple suspects entered into the store and held people at gunpoint.
The Sumner County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone that may have information to call them at 615-451-3838
